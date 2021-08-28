Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Raised by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 146,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

