Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the July 29th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

