Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE NAD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 497,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.