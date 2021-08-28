Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the July 29th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE NAD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 497,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

