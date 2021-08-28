Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 193,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
