Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.83. 36,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

