NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

