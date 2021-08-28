O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.77% of O-I Glass worth $71,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 643,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.