O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 20,446 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $94.63. 6,822,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,356. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

