O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,785 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

