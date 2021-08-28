O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 5,080 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.