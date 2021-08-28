O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,879 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,667 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

