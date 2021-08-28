O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded up $29.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. 253,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,537. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

