O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,010,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

