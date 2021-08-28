O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 7,013 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.