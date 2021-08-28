O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.83. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.