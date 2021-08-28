O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $86.90. 1,314,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

