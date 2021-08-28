O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $7.55 on Friday, hitting $297.71. 6,587,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

