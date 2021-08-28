O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $28.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

