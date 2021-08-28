O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.