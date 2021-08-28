O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Unity Software by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Unity Software by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,881 shares of company stock valued at $82,778,595 in the last quarter.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

