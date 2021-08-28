O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 901.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 398,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

