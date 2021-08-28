O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded up $13.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.43. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

