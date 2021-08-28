O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $100,504,655. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

