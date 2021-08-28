O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.