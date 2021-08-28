O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.25. 1,064,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,010. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

