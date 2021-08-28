O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

