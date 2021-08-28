O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 12,969,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

