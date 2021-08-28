O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $658.52. 1,142,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

