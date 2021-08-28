O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 18,756 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,433,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,418. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.