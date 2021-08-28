O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 624 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $438.30. The stock had a trading volume of 838,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

