O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.05. 2,146,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

