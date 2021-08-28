O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

