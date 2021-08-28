O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

