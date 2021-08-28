O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,992. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

