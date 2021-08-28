O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,890.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

