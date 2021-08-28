O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

