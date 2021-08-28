O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $18.62 on Friday, hitting $702.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,551. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $704.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

