O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.81. 3,096,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

