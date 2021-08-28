O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $64.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

