O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Roku accounts for about 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Roku by 7,094.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

ROKU traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.03. 2,263,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,197. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

