O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $8.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $635.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.