Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) vs. Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Financial Survey

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $50.92 million 2.86 $13.69 million N/A N/A Peoples Financial $26.24 million 3.06 -$2.75 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 31.00% 12.80% 1.05% Peoples Financial 6.01% 1.60% 0.21%

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.