Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $152.01 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

