Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 28.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

OTLY stock opened at 18.30 on Friday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

