OAX Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $143,717.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

