Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Cap of $17.85 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $1.04 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.