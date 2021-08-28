Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $527.16 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $527.16 million and $48.02 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

