Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,051.57

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,051.57 ($13.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.33), with a volume of 1,699 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,051.57. The company has a market capitalization of £360.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.