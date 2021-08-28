OceanEx Token (OCE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,244.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $59,244.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

