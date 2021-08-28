Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Okta stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.38. 1,174,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,855. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

